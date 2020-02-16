WILLIAM (BILL) A. VOIROL, 80, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Born on Nov. 3, 1939, he was a son of the late Theodore and Josephine (Fry) Voirol. His life work included car sales for Bob Miller Ford, driving semi-trucks all over the United States for Mayflower, and finally retiring from CCX in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, FOE, and enjoyed watching sports, playing shuffleboard, hanging out with his nephew, Pat, at the lake, going to the casinos, and betting on horses at the track. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life of 42 years "Terry" - "he's been lost without her since 2011. We celebrate their continued love story as they are finally reunited in Heaven." He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Michael) Fuller; son, Todd Voirol; grandson, Tyler, Trevor and Tanner; granddaughters, Deanna, Nicole, Brittany and Skylar; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Velma Driscoll; and brother, Michael Voirol. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Laverne Voirol; and sister, Carolyn McNamara. A Celebration of Life Service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Eagles Lodge, 4940 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020