WILLIAM "BILL" ANDREW MINICH, 80, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Grabill, Ind., passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, while in rehabilitation from a fall at the Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Hospital. He was born in LaPorte, Ind., on Nov. 23, 1939 and served in the U.S. Army. He lived for many years in Grabill, and retired from Wayne Pipe & Supply after 35 years as an Industrial Salesman. He was a past officer of American Legion Post 409 in Leo, Ind., and member of Our Lady Queen of Martyr in Bradenton, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Balzer) Minich; children, Mary Jolly, Timothy Minich, Douglas Minich, and Matthew Minich; as well as 10 grandchildren, and four step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Minich and Cora Mae (Cashmore); and sisters, Roberta Boehm and JoAnne Miller. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a future date. Memorials may be offered to Our Lady of Good Hope in Fort Wayne, American Legion Post 409, or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 6, 2020.