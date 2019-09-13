WILLIAM "ANDY" ANDREW SNAUFER, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Born March 24, 1951, he was a son of the late William "Bill" Leroy and Margaret "Peg" (Hubbard) Snaufer. He was a founding member of Hoosier Blue Dots. Andy retired from Dana Corporation in 2008 after 31 years of service as a United Steel Worker. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, snowmobiling, off-roading, and going out to breakfast every day. Those who knew him best remember his legendary Hoosier Blue Dot Hog Roasts and annual burning of the snowmobile. Andy is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Thomas) Pasche; son, Scott (Julie) Snaufer; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Rebecca "Becky" (Wayne) Purdy; brother, Ronald "Ron" (Joan) Snaufer; five nieces, one nephew, and many friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Siberian Lutheran Mission Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019