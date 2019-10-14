WILLIAM ARTHUR ELSEA, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Born on Jan. 11, 1933 in Anderson, Ind., he was the son of Jacob Oscar and India Marshall Elsea. Bill grew up in Kokomo and graduated from Kokomo High School and Purdue University. As an electrical engineer, he worked 38 years in sales and marketing. An avid volunteer, Bill was a driver for the Red Cross and also donated years of service through Elfun to Talking Book Repair, taught Sunday School for children and adults for more than 50 years and was an active member of New Haven United Methodist Church. A lifelong Boilermaker fan, he also enjoyed many sports including tennis, golf, skiing, and sailing. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet; daughters, Kay (Scott) Coffman and Susan (Ron) Shroder; grandchildren, Andrew (Malorie) Coffman, Joel (Rebecca) Coffman, Jennifer (Jay) Milam, Megan Shroder, and Rob Shroder; and five great-grandsons. A Celebration of Life Service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at New Haven UMC, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven (IN 46774). Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Burial is private. Memorial contributions may be made to New Haven UMC, Parkview Hospice, or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 14, 2019