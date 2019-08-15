WILLIAM "BILL" BELTZ, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Born Feb. 24, 1933, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Louis and Martha (Lissner) Beltz. He served in the United States Navy in Korea for four years. He was a truck driver for over 30 years. Bill was a member of the Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He liked to go fishing and spend time at the lake. Bill really enjoyed spending time with his grandson and doing puzzles. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary (Barrett) Beltz; son, Andrew (Christi) Beltz; grandson, William Beltz; sister, Kathryn Bueker; and several nieces and nephews who were at his side till the end, including Karlee and Collin. He was also preceded in passing by his brothers, James and Harold Beltz; and sister, Johanna Orr. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of Angels School.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019