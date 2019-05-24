Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" BLEEKE. View Sign Service Information Yager - Kirchhofer Funeral Home - Berne 365 West Main Street Berne , IN 46711 (260)-589-3101 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM "BILL" BLEEKE, 70, of Fort Wayne, Allen County, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 7:12 a.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born April 17, 1949, in Syracuse, Ind., he was a son of the late Justin "Jud" Bleeke and Elizabeth "Libby" (Causer) Bleeke. Bill was united in marriage to Debra Whitaker on June 12, 1999 in Cleo's garden. They would have been married almost 20 years before Bill's passing. Bill was a member of Wallen Baptist Church currently known as Headwaters Church on, Wallen Road. He retired from Phoenix America as a Magnetic Engineer in 2014. At the time of his retirement he held 13 patents. He was an ardent sailor, spending the majority of his time on Lake Wawasee. He also taught his wife Debbie the joys of sailing and though she had a fear of the water she had no fear with him at the helm of the boat. In his later years, he learned the joys of being a grandparent. He also loved backpacking and had many humorous stories to share. Surviving are his wife, Debra Bleeke of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cassidy (Cory) Sevier of Brown County, Ind.; sisters, Pamela (Lonn) Dayton of San Ramon, Calif., and LouAnn (Duane) Myers of Montrose, Colo.; brother, Daniel Bleeke of Decatur, Ind; three grandchildren, Isia Louise Sevier, Billy David Sevier and Esther Pearl Sevier; niece and nephews, Chad Bleeke, Scott Bleeke, Tiffany Outlaw, Corey Aguilar, and Kyle Serzen. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bleeke. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Headwaters Church, 1001 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor John Suciu officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at the church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to Headwaters Church or Holt International. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

