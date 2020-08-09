1/1
William C. Ashman Jr.
1957 - 2020
WILLIAM C. ASHMAN JR., 63, joined his heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born May 26, 1957, in Richmond, Va., he was a graduate of South Side High School and Wabash College. He earned an MBA from Purdue University's Krannert Graduate School of Management. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and retained a continuous friendship with his brothers, especially his "pledge brothers". He worked in sales and marketing. He retired from Iron Mountain in Pennsylvania. Bill had a love of history, reading, poetry, fishing, music and the Yankees, however his greatest love was that of his family. Bill fought his cancer with grace and dignity. His memory will be cherished by all who were blessed to know him. He is survived by his loving parents, Dr. William Sr. and Gloria Ashman; and sisters, Barbara (Jeff) Pick, Beth (Joe) Donnell and Patty (Steve) Leslie. He is also survived by nieces, Mandy, Laura, Angie, and Audrey; and nephews, Mike, Zach and Griffin. Due to the present pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In his honor donations may be made to Wabash College, Friends of the Library or Eagle Marsh. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dignitymemorial.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
