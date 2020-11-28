WILLIAM C. "BILL" KELLER, 95 of Leo, Ind., formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away to join his family and friends on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 17, 1925, in Defiance, he was a son of the late Dallas and Bessie (Shock) Keller. On Nov. 7, 1948, he married Mary Cooper at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a sonarman on the U.S.S. Pratt Destroyer Escort. He enjoyed telling stories of his trips to the Pacific Rim, China, The Philipines, Bora Bora, and Hawaii. He took flying lessons while stationed in Long Beach, Calif. Bill and Mary cherished their times with family traveling to Tennessee, East Coast, Nova Scotia, and especially with the grandkids in Florida, at Disney and on the beach. Bill was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance, and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. He worked for Toledo Edison over 30 years until his retirement in 1983, and stayed busy in Real Estate, and also as a greeter at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, until retiring for good in his eighties. Bill enjoyed retirement, and no distance was too far for him to attend his grandchildren's band concerts, show choir concerts, and football games. Bill enjoyed his last few years spent at The Cedars in Leo, Ind. His humor, wit, and one liners kept everyone on their toes. He would have random signs on his door to keep down the speed limits for the scooters and walkers. Bill was the resident photographer, and he enjoyed the steak dinners, and playing cards with his card group "Holy Rollers". He would tell the staff he was going outside to check the weather to sneak a cigar. His tremendous sense of humor and positive disposition will be missed by many. Bill will be sadly missed by his daughter, Sandra (Harry) Zachrich of Fort Wayne; son, Mike Keller of Winter Park, Fla.; and grandchildren, Kristine Renee Zachrich of Fort Wayne and Austin Michael Zachrich of Auburn Hills, Mich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Keller; brother, Thorwell Keller, and sister, Twyla Hoeffel. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Cedars, In Memory of Bill Keller, 14409 Sunrise Ct., Leo, IN 46765. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
. Bill's family would like to thank Parkview Hospital for their care and compassion, and also the staff and residents of The Cedars. "You made dad's final years a delight." "Rest easy dad....we'll catch you later".