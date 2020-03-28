WILLIAM CHARLES "BILL" RAGER, 70, of Wabash, Ind., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 2:20 p.m., after a bravely fought, ten year battle, with kidney disease and a failed kidney transplant. Born Nov. 29, 1949, in Wabash, he was the son of the late Heaton C. and Evelyn (Hegel) Rager. Bill graduated from Wabash High School in 1968, and received his BS from Indiana University School of Business in 1972. He worked in administration for the Indiana Department of Transportation, Fort Wayne Substation for 40 years, retiring in 2014. Bill was a member of the Wabash First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time on his farm, working on his antique tractors, and boating on lakes and reservoirs in Northeast Indiana. He is survived by his two sisters, Ann (Bill) Neher of Savage, Minn., and Becky (Bob) Hiday of Fortville, Ind.; four nephews, one niece, three great nephews, and six great nieces. He was also survived by his close friends, Bill and Betsy Schlemmer of Claypool, Ind., and Tom Latchem of Wabash, who were very much his "family". Due to current social limitations, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services and burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash. The memorial guestbook for Bill may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2020