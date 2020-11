Or Copy this URL to Share

ARMSTRONG, WILLIAM D.: A private funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Please join the family virtually for the funeral at the D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Facebook page for the livestream. Public visitation with social distancing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.



