WILLIAM D. SHERWOOD
1954 - 2020
WILLIAM D. SHERWOOD, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, on Nov. 26, 1954, he was the son of the late William Dexter and Katherine Louise (Clowers) Sherwood. William received his Master's degree in Computer Science from Indiana Tech. He worked at Vulcraft Nucor as a Systems Analyst for 27 years before retiring. William was a Cleveland Indians baseball fan and enjoyed attending their games with family. William is survived by his wife of 30 years, Phyllis Sherwood; children, John David (Amy) Sherwood, Andrew James Sherwood, Daniel Charles (Allison Lawrence) Sherwood, and Kelly Ann (Richard) Edwards; grandchildren, Holly Sherwood and Elijah Edwards; and brother-in-law, Keith (Christine) Gilley. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to The Turnstone Center.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
