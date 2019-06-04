WILLIAM D. SHRADER, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. "He was a good and faithful servant." Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Louisville, Ky., he earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville in 1959 and 1960. He loved his Cardinals and remained a steadfast Louisville fan his entire life. He joined the faculty of Indiana Tech in 1960 and in 1970 was awarded a sabbatical to obtain a doctorate degree. He earned a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1972. Returning to Indiana Tech, he was promoted to Full Professor of Civil Engineering and held various academic positions, including Chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, Dean of Engineering, and Academic Dean. He retired in 2004 after 44 years of service and was awarded the status of Professor Emeritus. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, having served as President of the Indiana section in 1967. He also served as an engineering consultant for a number of public and private works. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann (Hulsmeyer) Shrader; three daughters, Christina M. (Bruce) Buchan, Cathleen M. Shrader (James P. Fenton), and Cynthia M. (Joseph) Conway; three grandchildren, Callahan J., Erin S. and Renny M. Conway; his beloved dog (and eating companion), Murphy; as well as dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. and Nora A. (Connaughton) Shrader; sister, Mary Jo Shrader; and brother, Dr. Edward C. Shrader. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with viewing one hour prior. His friend Rev. Robert D'Souza officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with the Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Virginia Talarico Scholarship Fund at St. Jude School or the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019