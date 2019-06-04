Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM D. SHRADER. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM D. SHRADER, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. "He was a good and faithful servant." Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Louisville, Ky., he earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville in 1959 and 1960. He loved his Cardinals and remained a steadfast Louisville fan his entire life. He joined the faculty of Indiana Tech in 1960 and in 1970 was awarded a sabbatical to obtain a doctorate degree. He earned a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1972. Returning to Indiana Tech, he was promoted to Full Professor of Civil Engineering and held various academic positions, including Chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, Dean of Engineering, and Academic Dean. He retired in 2004 after 44 years of service and was awarded the status of Professor Emeritus. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, having served as President of the Indiana section in 1967. He also served as an engineering consultant for a number of public and private works. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann (Hulsmeyer) Shrader; three daughters, Christina M. (Bruce) Buchan, Cathleen M. Shrader (James P. Fenton), and Cynthia M. (Joseph) Conway; three grandchildren, Callahan J., Erin S. and Renny M. Conway; his beloved dog (and eating companion), Murphy; as well as dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. and Nora A. (Connaughton) Shrader; sister, Mary Jo Shrader; and brother, Dr. Edward C. Shrader. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with viewing one hour prior. His friend Rev. Robert D'Souza officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with the Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Virginia Talarico Scholarship Fund at St. Jude School or the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit



WILLIAM D. SHRADER, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. "He was a good and faithful servant." Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Louisville, Ky., he earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville in 1959 and 1960. He loved his Cardinals and remained a steadfast Louisville fan his entire life. He joined the faculty of Indiana Tech in 1960 and in 1970 was awarded a sabbatical to obtain a doctorate degree. He earned a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1972. Returning to Indiana Tech, he was promoted to Full Professor of Civil Engineering and held various academic positions, including Chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, Dean of Engineering, and Academic Dean. He retired in 2004 after 44 years of service and was awarded the status of Professor Emeritus. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, having served as President of the Indiana section in 1967. He also served as an engineering consultant for a number of public and private works. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann (Hulsmeyer) Shrader; three daughters, Christina M. (Bruce) Buchan, Cathleen M. Shrader (James P. Fenton), and Cynthia M. (Joseph) Conway; three grandchildren, Callahan J., Erin S. and Renny M. Conway; his beloved dog (and eating companion), Murphy; as well as dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. and Nora A. (Connaughton) Shrader; sister, Mary Jo Shrader; and brother, Dr. Edward C. Shrader. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with viewing one hour prior. His friend Rev. Robert D'Souza officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with the Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to the Virginia Talarico Scholarship Fund at St. Jude School or the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close