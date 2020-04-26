WILLIAM DONALD KEYS, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born in Gilling ham, Wis., on May 7, 1936. He earned a degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. He work-ed for the Y.M.C.A. in Chicago, and was Executive Director of the Southeast Y.M.C.A. in Fort Wayne. He worked for the Y for 38 years. He was director of the East Allen County Schools Latchhey Program for six years. He was a member of the Retired Y.M.C.A. Association, Rotary International, and Jorgenson Y.M.C.A. He loved playing tennis and golf, traveling and was an avid baseball fan, collector and photographer. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; children, Steve (Linda), Kristi (Joel) Terschak and David; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Richard Keys and George Fetty. There will be a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Jorgenson Y.M.C.A., Rotary International, or The Journey Church. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020