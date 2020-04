WILLIAM DONALD KEYS, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born in Gilling ham, Wis., on May 7, 1936. He earned a degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. He work-ed for the Y.M.C.A. in Chicago, and was Executive Director of the Southeast Y.M.C.A. in Fort Wayne. He worked for the Y for 38 years. He was director of the East Allen County Schools Latchhey Program for six years. He was a member of the Retired Y.M.C.A. Association, Rotary International , and Jorgenson Y.M.C.A. He loved playing tennis and golf, traveling and was an avid baseball fan, collector and photographer. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; children, Steve (Linda), Kristi (Joel) Terschak and David; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Richard Keys and George Fetty. There will be a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Jorgenson Y.M.C.A., Rotary International, or The Journey Church. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.