Or Copy this URL to Share

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

KEYS, WILLIAM DONALD: Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at The Journey Church, 3536 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store