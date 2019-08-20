WILLIAM E. BRIEGEL, 69, of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Nov. 25, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Ida and Arnold Briegel. He attended Indiana University Purdue University and Washington University at St. Louis. William served as a Humanities professor at Indiana Tech for 23 years, and as an instructor at University of St. Francis for 13 years. He was a member of the Coyote Creek Golf Club, Allen County S.P.C.A and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Bill will always be remembered for his quick wit, vast knowledge of subjects he taught and his love for dogs and golf. He is survived by his wife, Lynne of Fort Wayne; sister, Dianne Van Pelt of Fort Wayne; brother, Jack Briegel of Knoxville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. A special private memorial will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to the William E. Briegel Scholarship Fund at Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019