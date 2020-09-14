1/1
WILLIAM E. "BILL" BURFORD
WILLIAM E. "BILL" BURFORD, 91, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community, Fort Wayne. Born in Delaware County, Ind., he was a son of the late William "Ellis" and Mildred Evelyn (Kirklin) Burford. Bill attended New Haven United Methodist Church, New Haven, where he had been involved in various committees and activities. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy. Bill was a local piano instructor for 65 years. He attended the St. Louis Institute of Music and was a member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. He also was a past member of the Masonic Lodge. Bill enjoyed oil painting, tending his flower garden, and telling a joke or two. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Butler) Burford; children, Laura (Rick) Claypool of New Haven, Kathleen (Lew) Thatcher of Stowe, Vt., and Donald (Shannon) Burford of New Haven; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Wynne Burford and Mary Jo Wilson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 7 pm Thursday , Sept. 17, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven. Mask required at both events. Burial with military honors in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. "Please help celebrate Bill's life by wearing bright colors at the service." Preferred memorials to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
