Or Copy this URL to Share

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

BURFORD, WILLIAM E. "BILL": Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 7 pm Thursday , Sept. 17, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven. Mask required at both events.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store