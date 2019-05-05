Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM E. "BILL" HOSTETTER. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM "BILL" E. HOSTETTER, 77, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harold L. and Edna Tarr-Hostetter. Bill and his wife were longtime residents of Ossian, Ind. and recently moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to his family. He graduated from North Side High School in 1960. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban missile crisis. He was an electrician at General Electric for 10 years and for 28 years at Dana Corporation, retiring in 2004. Bill loved to play golf, go camping in the family RV and putter around in his workshop. He was the "go to guy" who could fix anything and was always willing to lend a hand. Bill's true passion in life was his family and spending time with the grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith A. Hostetter; daughters, Robin Moon, and Tracey K. (Joe) Kuras, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bill was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald W. Hostetter. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson and Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with a Vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian, Ind. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, SPCA or St. Aloysius Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019

