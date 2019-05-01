WILLIAM E. OATTS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM E. OATTS.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAM E. OATTS, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. He was a United States Army veteran surviving in Vietnam and retired from BAE Systems. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Oatts; children, Lennis Harris, Michael Jackson, Alanna (Ty) Ford, and Chad (Teri) Oatts; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, 12 siblings, and a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the church. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.