WILLIAM E. OATTS, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. He was a United States Army veteran surviving in Vietnam and retired from BAE Systems. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Oatts; children, Lennis Harris, Michael Jackson, Alanna (Ty) Ford, and Chad (Teri) Oatts; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, 12 siblings, and a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the church. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019