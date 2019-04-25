WILLIAM EDWARD "ED" GERHOLT, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away quietly in the early morning of Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. Born Feb. 15, 1945, in Martinsville, Ind., he graduated from Morgantown High School and the IU School of Business. He loved being outdoors, especially with a fishing pole in hand, and enjoyed meeting new people from different backgrounds and perspectives. He is survived by his wife, Beth Gerholt; son, Matthew McCann; daughter, Gabrielle Gerholt; and granddaughter, Emorie Gerholt. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, Kathleen McCann Gerholt. Per his wish, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3404 Chestnut St., Fort Wayne, IN 46803. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019