WILLIAM EDWIN "BILL" DAY
WILLIAM EDWIN "BILL" DAY, a longtime resident of Bluffton, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in his Roanoke home following a slow decline in health in the last 15 years. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Liberty Center Baptist Church, where family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. The safety of the family and all visitors is of the utmost priority. For everyone's safety, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for viewing and services. Everyone's cooperation and patience is appreciated. Burial will take place at Mossburg Cemetery immediately after the services. Funeral arrangements have been made through the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may send online condolences to the Day family and view Bill's full obituary at www.thomarich.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Liberty Center Baptist Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Liberty Center Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
