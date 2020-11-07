DAY, WILLIAM EDWIN "BILL": Funeral service is 2 p.m. today, Nov. 7, 2020, at Liberty Center Baptist Church, where family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. The safety of the family and all visitors is of the utmost priority. For everyone's safety, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for viewing and services. Everyone's cooperation and patience is appreciated. Arrangements by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store