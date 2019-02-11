Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM EUGENE "GENE" "BILL" HOWARD. View Sign

WILLIAM "BILL" EUGENE "GENE" HOWARD, 88, of Wabash, Ind., died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 2:35 p.m., at Well brooke of Wabash. Born July 27, 1930, in Kokomo, Ind., he was a son of Thomas B. Sr. and Arley M. (Freed) Howard. Gene was a 1948 graduate of Hartford City High School and received his BS degree in 1952, from Ball State University. He was a military policeman, in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. Gene married Betty S. Hiner at the Wabash Christian Church on June 10, 1956, by Dr. George Cartwright. He worked for Sun Oil Company from 1955 to 1967, Marathon Oil Company from 1968 to 1970, was regional sales manager for AP Auto Parts from 1970 to 1987, and eventually retired from Great Lakes Truck and Trailer in 1991. Gene and Betty lived in Wabash, Monticello, Indianapolis, and Livonia, Mich., before returning to Wabash in 1995. He was a member of the Wabash Christian Church, and served as diaconate and trustee. He is survived by his wife, Betty S. Howard of Wabash; and daughter, Julie A. Howard of Commerce Township, Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas B. "Bud" Howard Jr.; and sisters, Alice Koch, and Mary Oswalt. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Haley Asberry officiating. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Preferred memorials to Wabash Christian Church, 110 W. Hill St., Wabash, IN. The memorial guestbook for Gene may be signed at http://www.grandstaff-hentgen.com Funeral Home GRANDSTAFF - HENTGEN FUNERAL SERVICE

1241 Manchester Avenue

Wabash , IN 46992

