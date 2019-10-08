WILLIAM "BILL" F. LANGMEYER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Mr. Lang-meyer was born March 12, 1928, in Fort Wayne, a son of Franklin and Stephanie (Kortokrax) Langmeyer. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1946. On March 26, 1949, he married Ruth Holocher at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Bill served as a Fort Wayne Firefighter for 21 years. During his time as a firefighter, he also helped with the founding of Firefighter's Credit Union. Bill also was employed at Nowak Williams Supply Company in Fort Wayne. He loved tending to his garden and keeping a well-manicured lawn. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, bird watching and bird feeding. He was very proud of his grandchildren and loved following all of their achievements and events. Surviving are his children, Leslie Ryan Langmeyer, Vicki Arthur, and Lisa (Craig) Masters; grandchildren, Uriah Langmeyer, Christopher (Nicole) Langmeyer, Susannah Arthur, Philip (Hannah) Arthur, Hope Arthur, Clara Masters, and Chase (Carrie Luke) Masters; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Stiffler. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; and five other siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46809), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visisitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805). Burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church and or Little River Wetlands Project. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019