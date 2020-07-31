REV. WILLIAM FRANK ARMSTRONG, 73, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Chicago, Ill. on April 28, 1947, he was the son of the late Frank and Jeannette Armstrong. He is survived by his wife, Ronnette Armstrong; children, Daren (Manuela) Armstrong, Melissa Armstrong, Greg Armstrong, and Amanda (Paul) Circle; grandchildren, Zion, Hadassah, and Emily Armstrong, Trinity Aust and Ryan Armstrong; and sister, Elaine (Bob) Porch. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Life Community Church, 7222 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation will be held one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, also at the church. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Missionary Church, PO Box 9127, Fort Wayne (IN 46899), marked for Armstrong Memorial Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.