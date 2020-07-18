WILLIAM FRANKLIN HOUK JR., 75, died on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, 1:47 a.m., in Ft. Myers, Fla. He had a major influence on countless people, as a coach, teacher, friend, and mentor who shared his love of life through both his words and deeds. It is fitting that he passed away on Memorial Day as he will be remembered by so many. Known by most as "Frank," he was born in humble circumstances in Alabama on Nov. 24. 1944. In search of better employment, his father eventually moved the family to Gary, Ind. Frank was always an exceptional athlete, concentrating primarily on football and baseball. He used these talents to open up life-long opportunities for himself. He was a star football quarterback at Gary Horace Mann High School, graduating in 1963. He was soon offered an athletic scholarship to Ball State University where he played football and baseball. As quarterback, he led the Cardinals to their only perfect season in 1965, culminating in post season play when they tied a heavily favored Tennessee State in the Grantland Rice Bowl. Frank was designated the game's most valuable player and in 1985, Frank was inducted into the Ball State's Hall of Fame. He was also the Indiana Collegiate Conference's co-MVP in baseball, in 1966, after leading BSU in hitting with a .350 average. Rather than pursue professional sports, Frank decided he could have greater impact on people as a coach and a teacher. He was head football coach in Goshen from 1971 to 1973, moving to Fort Wayne with wife and fellow teacher Pamela (nee Kraegel) in 1974. He was South Side head football coach from 1975 to 1976, moved into school administration as principal at Homestead High School, eventually rising to become an Area Administrator for Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 2003. After Pamela passed away in 2011, Frank moved to Ft. Myers, Fla., and eventually met his next love, Carol Hyde, whom he lived with for over six years. He also pursued his third love, golf, with a passion twice a week. He constantly bragged that he could "shoot" his age, and he often did. Along with Carol, he is survived by his daughter, Erin (Steve) Juricak of New Hill, N.C.; and grandsons, William and Alexander. To view the tribute page online, visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com