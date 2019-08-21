WILLIAM G. KINDEL (1951 - 2019)
WILLIAM G. KINDEL, 68, of Roanoke, passed Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence. Born March 4, 1951, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from South Side High School and attended IU PU at Fort Wayne. He worked as a self-employed truck driver most of his life. Surviving are his wife, Rebeccah (Smith); daughter, Sarah (Kindel) Wheaton; three grandchildren; brother, Jim Kindel; and sister, Sioux Kindel. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jonathan Paul and Nicholas Steven. Funeral service is 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Wayne St., with a memorial prior from 1 to 3 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Parlor. Memorials to the Big Long Lake Association, PO Box 203, South Milford, IN 46786. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019
