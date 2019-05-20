Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GENE SNYDER. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM GENE SNYDER, 79, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died unexpectedly Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home. Born in Zanesville, Ind. on Feb. 2, 1940, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mary Martha Snyder. Bill, along with his wife of 57 years, Wanda Harmon Snyder, was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Bill worked at BF Goodrich for 30 years and retired in 1993. Bill and Wanda started their own business, New Haven Trophies, which they owned from 1980 until 2016. Until the time of his death, Bill enjoyed working with his son Todd at his business. Bill was known for his friendly personality, his generosity and his ability to fix anything. Bill loved sports and was an avid bowler, golfer and card player, and he especially loved fishing in northern Minnesota with his family. For many years, Bill coached girls' softball in New Haven, and he was probably best known for his elaborate holiday displays that he created in his yard. Seeing cars full of families line up along Hartzell Road to enjoy his Christmas lights or Halloween decorations brought Bill great joy. Despite his many accomplishments, Bill was most proud of his family. He was a devoted dad to his four children, and a beloved Papa to his 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Whether it was building a treehouse or a dollhouse, riding in the golf cart, playing a game, doing a puzzle or just hanging out, Bill loved spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda Harmon Snyder; his children, Teresa (Dan) Gibbons of South Haven, Mich., Sherry (Matt) Monesmith of Jasper, Ind., Todd (Lisa) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tiffani (Mike) Setlak of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Will (Julie) Gibbons of Loma Linda, Calif., John (Bethany) Gibbons of Ann Arbor, Mich., Caitlin Monesmith of Chicago, Ill., Lauren (Brendan Hurley) Monesmith of Columbia, Mo., Nick Monesmith of Jasper, Ind., Sarah Monesmith of Jasper, Ind., Nick Snyder of Fort Wayne, Ind., Lindsay Snyder of Fort Wayne, Ind. Anna Setlak of New Haven, Ind., Lily Setlak of New Haven, Ind.; great-grandson, Milo Gibbons of Ann Arbor, Mich; siblings, Mary Lou Snyder of Huntington, Ind., Louis (Sharon) Snyder of New Haven, Ind., Steve (Pam) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Ind., Joan (Jim) Abbott of Roanoke, Ind. and Dan (Kris) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Ind. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ron Snyder, and sister, Carol Irick. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven Ind., with calling a half hour prior. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with vigil at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or St. John the Baptist, New Haven. To sign the online guestbook visit



