WILLIAM H. CHAPMAN, 83, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Marion, Ala., he was the third eldest son of Luellen and Viola Chapman. He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged on Dec. 5, 1956. He was employed by International Harvester, Fruehauf Trucking, and the City of Fort Wayne as a Housing Rehab Technician. He attended Christ Temple Apostolic Church. He was married to the love of his life, Irene Harris, on Aug. 25, 1962. To their union was born four children. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Irene Chapman; four children, Darrell (Monica) Chapman, Sophia (Steven Sr.) Stapleton, Sebastian Chapman, and Keeya Chapman-Langford (Darnae); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Wort (Laura Ann) Chapman; and three sisters, Lucretia Preston, Stella Modock and Diane Malone. He was preceded in death by both his mother and father, Viola and Luellen Chapman, eight brothers, and one sister. A private celebration of life ceremony will be held April 20, 2020, with immediate family only. A public celebration of life for all family and friends will be conducted at a later date. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020