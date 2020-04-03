REV. WILLIAM H. DOUGLAS, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born on June 11, 1926, in Flint, Mich., he was a son of the late William L. and Myrtle M. (Som mers) Douglas. Rev. William Douglas was senior pastor for 22 years and Pastor Emeritus for 23 years at First Assembly of God. He enjoyed preaching, tennis, golf, fishing, and drinking coffee with family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Thelma B. (Hansen) Douglas. A private graveside service will be held at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. A memorial calling and service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2020