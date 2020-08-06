1/1
WILLIAM HAIRSTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM HAIRSTON, 71, of Fort Wayne, was called home Friday, July 17, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Ernest Hairston and Ida-Mae (Simpson) Howard. William graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1979. He retired after 14 years of service as a Staff Sergeant with honors. He later worked as an Environmental Specialist until his retirement. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Nelson Memorial Gardens Inc., 1338 Eliza St., Fort Wayne. Masks are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne
1338 Eliza St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
(260) 422-5577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved