WILLIAM HAIRSTON, 71, of Fort Wayne, was called home Friday, July 17, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Ernest Hairston and Ida-Mae (Simpson) Howard. William graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1979. He retired after 14 years of service as a Staff Sergeant with honors. He later worked as an Environmental Specialist until his retirement. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Nelson Memorial Gardens Inc., 1338 Eliza St., Fort Wayne. Masks are required.