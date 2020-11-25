1/1
REV. WILLIAM HARRIS LAWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REV. WILLIAM HARRIS LAWSON, has gone on to join his beloved wife, Barbara, in their heavenly home after passing away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from COVID-19 in Rochester. Born in Indianapolis on Jan. 23, 1931, he was a son of William Malcolm James Lawson and Thelma Irene (Brown) Lawson. On Feb. 3, 1951, he married Barbara L. Tridle. Barbara preceded him in death in 2001 after over 50 years of marriage. Rev. Rev. Will attended Butler University, Earlham College, Anderson University, Princeton University and Ball State University. He earned a Master of Divinity at Christian Theological Seminary. He entered the Methodist Ministry June 1960 and was ordained an Elder in May of 1970. His record of service in Indiana Methodist and United Methodist Churches included, Fairview, Albany Bethel, Perkinsville, Beall's Chapel, New Burlington, Anderson Bethel, Fort Wayne Broadway, Fort Wayne First Wayne St., Gaston, Fort Wayne South Wayne, York, Gas City, Otterbein, Mentone, Talma, Webb Chapel, Ebenezer, Burton, and Richland Center. Will is survived by his children, Lynn Fritz of Goshen, Loretta Lawson of Wawaka, and Rev. Will (Cheryl) Lawson of Benton, Ky.; grandchildren, Tony (Holly) Fritz, Dania (Walter) Cueto, Kelly (Mark) Weaver, and Ryan (Jennifer) Hodges; 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A family graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Masonic Garden of The Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Good Family Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. For more information, visit the Good Family Funeral Home website at www.goodfamilyfh.com to view Rev. Will's page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Family Funeral Home
1200 W. 18th Street
Rochester, IN 46975
(574) 223-1200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved