REV. WILLIAM HARRIS LAWSON, has gone on to join his beloved wife, Barbara, in their heavenly home after passing away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from COVID-19 in Rochester. Born in Indianapolis on Jan. 23, 1931, he was a son of William Malcolm James Lawson and Thelma Irene (Brown) Lawson. On Feb. 3, 1951, he married Barbara L. Tridle. Barbara preceded him in death in 2001 after over 50 years of marriage. Rev. Rev. Will attended Butler University, Earlham College, Anderson University, Princeton University and Ball State University. He earned a Master of Divinity at Christian Theological Seminary. He entered the Methodist Ministry June 1960 and was ordained an Elder in May of 1970. His record of service in Indiana Methodist and United Methodist Churches included, Fairview, Albany Bethel, Perkinsville, Beall's Chapel, New Burlington, Anderson Bethel, Fort Wayne Broadway, Fort Wayne First Wayne St., Gaston, Fort Wayne South Wayne, York, Gas City, Otterbein, Mentone, Talma, Webb Chapel, Ebenezer, Burton, and Richland Center. Will is survived by his children, Lynn Fritz of Goshen, Loretta Lawson of Wawaka, and Rev. Will (Cheryl) Lawson of Benton, Ky.; grandchildren, Tony (Holly) Fritz, Dania (Walter) Cueto, Kelly (Mark) Weaver, and Ryan (Jennifer) Hodges; 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A family graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Masonic Garden of The Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Good Family Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. For more information, visit the Good Family Funeral Home website at www.goodfamilyfh.com
to view Rev. Will's page.