WILLIAM J. SMITH, 95, of Columbia City, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. He was married to Mary Anna Bogan on Feb. 22, 1946; she preceded him on Dec. 14, 1973. Later, he was married to Betty J. Knafel on Sept. 1, 1977; she preceded him on March 27, 2020. Surviving are his son, Al (Karen) Smith; stepsons, William J. McBride, George H. (Monica) McBride and Daniel P. McBride; stepdaughter, Jennie (Clifford) Householder; sister, Grace Witzel; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons, Alex and Barry Smith; sisters, Olive Green and Ester McConkey; daughter-in-law, Ardis Smith; and step daughter-in-law, Cindy McBride. A private family service will take place. Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials are to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, Mount Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange or Taylor University Barry Smith Endowment Scholarship. All memorials please direct to the c/o Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com