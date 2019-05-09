WILLIAM J. WILCOX SR., 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Lansing, Mich., he was the son of the late William M. and Mary (Clark) Wilcox. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne. He retired as an Accountant in 1996 from Navistar, Fort Wayne after 50 years. William was a board member of the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union. He was a member of the Navistar International Alumni Club and the Ultimate Travel Club. He enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, and following OSU sports. He is survived by his children, William (Angela) Wilcox Jr. of New Haven and Joyce (Kent) Ellison of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Wilcox, in 2017; grandson, Jeremy White, in 2002; and a sister. Funeral service is noon Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior to service. Pastor Christina Ryan Perkins officiating. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Salem United Church of Christ or the . To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019