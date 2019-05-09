Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM J. WILCOX Sr.. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM J. WILCOX SR., 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Lansing, Mich., he was the son of the late William M. and Mary (Clark) Wilcox. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne. He retired as an Accountant in 1996 from Navistar, Fort Wayne after 50 years. William was a board member of the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union. He was a member of the Navistar International Alumni Club and the Ultimate Travel Club. He enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, and following OSU sports. He is survived by his children, William (Angela) Wilcox Jr. of New Haven and Joyce (Kent) Ellison of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Wilcox, in 2017; grandson, Jeremy White, in 2002; and a sister. Funeral service is noon Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior to service. Pastor Christina Ryan Perkins officiating. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Salem United Church of Christ or the . To share online condolences, visit



WILLIAM J. WILCOX SR., 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Lansing, Mich., he was the son of the late William M. and Mary (Clark) Wilcox. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne. He retired as an Accountant in 1996 from Navistar, Fort Wayne after 50 years. William was a board member of the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union. He was a member of the Navistar International Alumni Club and the Ultimate Travel Club. He enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, and following OSU sports. He is survived by his children, William (Angela) Wilcox Jr. of New Haven and Joyce (Kent) Ellison of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Wilcox, in 2017; grandson, Jeremy White, in 2002; and a sister. Funeral service is noon Monday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior to service. Pastor Christina Ryan Perkins officiating. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Salem United Church of Christ or the . To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.