WILLIAM JOHN "BILL" FARINA
WILLIAM "BILL" JOHN FARINA, 78, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Born in Detroit, Mich., Bill was the son of the late Tom and Frances "Fran" Farina. Bill earned his Bachelor's degree in education from Indiana University in 1967. He was a special education teacher in Columbus, Ohio, prior to moving to Fort Wayne. He worked in radio as a DJ, and talk radio before being an independent Apple support tech prior to his retirement. Bill enjoyed watching movies, playing chess, and reading. He was an avid Lord of the Rings enthusiast. Surviving are his daughter, Heather Farina; brother, Michael Farina; and nieces, Karissa (Casey) Kalb and Melissa Farina. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Burial in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or the donor's choice. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
