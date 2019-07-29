WILLIAM JOHN SIBERT, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born on July 6, 1955 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Howard Sibert and Lela (Bartaway) Sibert-Rosser. He graduated from Northside High School in 1973. He is survived by his sisters, Jolinda (Kevin) Turner and Bettina (Paul) Christensen; and 13 nieces and nephews. A Memorial gathering is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, located at 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 29, 2019