1/1
WILLIAM JOHN THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM JOHN THOMPSON, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 28, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Neil and Collette Thompson. William was an educator at East Allen and Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Heartland Church and on the Anglican Frontier Missions Board. He was a man of deep faith, devoted to his family and church. He enjoyed reading, sailing and music. William is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Christopher (Leah) Thompson of Boerne, Texas, Gregory (Dorice) Thompson of Round Rock, Texas, Jeffery (Leslie) Thompson of Portland, Ore., and Patrick (Jennifer) Thompson of Nolensville, Tenn.; daughter, Sarah (Travis) Modglin of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons, Scott Myers of Fort Wayne and Joel (Lisa) Myers of Beaufort, S.C.; 23 grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Nick) Miller of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Joseph (Mary) Thompson and Edward (Susie) Thompson, both of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Heartland Church, 1025 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved