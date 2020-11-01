WILLIAM JOHN THOMPSON, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 28, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Neil and Collette Thompson. William was an educator at East Allen and Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Heartland Church and on the Anglican Frontier Missions Board. He was a man of deep faith, devoted to his family and church. He enjoyed reading, sailing and music. William is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Christopher (Leah) Thompson of Boerne, Texas, Gregory (Dorice) Thompson of Round Rock, Texas, Jeffery (Leslie) Thompson of Portland, Ore., and Patrick (Jennifer) Thompson of Nolensville, Tenn.; daughter, Sarah (Travis) Modglin of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons, Scott Myers of Fort Wayne and Joel (Lisa) Myers of Beaufort, S.C.; 23 grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Nick) Miller of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Joseph (Mary) Thompson and Edward (Susie) Thompson, both of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Heartland Church, 1025 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com