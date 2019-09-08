WILLIAM "BILL" JORDAN, 79, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. He was a son of the late Kenny and Katherine Jordan. Bill earned his Doctor of Psychology degree from Columbia University, as well as a degree in Naturopathy. Some of Bill's favorite things to do were studying, reading, his love of learning never ceased. He also enjoyed following the Chicago Cubs. Bill worked for Deister Machine for 37 years before retiring in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta; his children, Troy (Maryann), Jim, Bill (Michelle), and Chris; 10 grandchildren, one step-grandchild, and three step-great-grandchildren; brother, Denny (Jane) Jordan. Mass of Christian burial is noon Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019, at at St Patrick Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home or . Interment will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019