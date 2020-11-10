1/1
WILLIAM "BILL" KNIPSTEIN Jr.
WILLIAM "BILL" KNIPSTEIN JR., passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born Jan. 9, 1927, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late William and Clara Knipstein. Bill served in the U.S. Army having served during World War II. Bill worked at Zollner corporation for almost 50 years. He was a life long member of Zion Lutheran Church. He is survived by his children, Scott (Myra) Knipstein of Roanoke, Ind., Kent (Angie) Knipstein, of Orlando, Fla., and Bethany Knipstein of Fort Wayne; and grandsons, Justin and Joshua Knipstein. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Knipstein. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2312 Hanna St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Entombment will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
