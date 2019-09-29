WILLIAM KYLE SAFFEN, 40, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born on July 18, 1979, he was a son of Leonard Saffen (Kathy Saffen) and Denise Caswell, who survive. He enjoyed working outdoors and his cats. He graduated from Snider High School and participated in marching band. He is also survived by his step-father, Keith Caswell; half-brothers, Shawn Hack and Kurt Hack; Phyllis Miller, Jerry Burgard, LaVerne (Shelby) Terry, Thyra Nichols, Theldon Warner, Russell (Shirley) Warner; partner, Amanda Latham; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by wife, Heather Saffen; brother, Barry Saffen; and stepmother, Vi Saffen. Funeral service is noon Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019