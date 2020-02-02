WILLIAM L. "BILL" BOYLEN (1955 - 2020)
Obituary
WILLIAM L. "BILL" BOYLEN, 64, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after undergoing cancer surgery. Born on April 12, 1955, he was a son of the late Michael Boylen and Nancy Boylen of Fort Wayne, who survives. Bill was self-employed as a contractor for most of his career, retiring recently. He was an avid reader who loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with friends. He was a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He is also survived by his children, Heather (David) Bokhart and Matthew Boylen; grandchildren, Alex, Paxton, Jaxon, Xavery, Bexleigh, Moxie, Bailee, Riley, and Hailee; brothers, Mark (Janet), David (Laura), Patrick, Sean (Andrea) Boylen; and sister, Susan (Bill) Knight. A Celebration of Life is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with calling one hour prior. Memorial contributions can be made to Turnstone Center for children and adults with disabilities. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020
