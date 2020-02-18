WILLIAM "BILL" L. IMLER, 61, passed Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Robert and Pauline Imler. Bill retired after 26 years of service from Fort Wayne City in the Water Pollution Department. He was an avid baseball fan; he loved Chicago Cubs and Bears and the Colts. He is survived by sisters, Sara Muncie, Linda Holman and Vicki (Dennis) Klopfenstein; brother, Steve (Patty) Mosel; nieces and nephews, Rhonda, Laura, Carl Adam and Jim; great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-niece. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin. Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 18, 2020