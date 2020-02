WILLIAM "BILL" L. IMLER, 61, passed Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Robert and Pauline Imler. Bill retired after 26 years of service from Fort Wayne City in the Water Pollution Department. He was an avid baseball fan; he loved Chicago Cubs and Bears and the Colts. He is survived by sisters, Sara Muncie, Linda Holman and Vicki (Dennis) Klopfenstein; brother, Steve (Patty) Mosel; nieces and nephews, Rhonda, Laura, Carl Adam and Jim; great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-niece. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin. Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse. www.covingtonmemorial.com