WILLIAM "BILL" LINDEMAN, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Bill was a wonderful man. He loved his family, his church, his friends and his neighbors. Everyone he met was the nicest person in the world. He worked hard and worshipped hard. Bill was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1958. When he got his first bible that was just for him, he cried. Bill grew up on Summit Street with his six siblings. Bill loved singing. He was in the Holy Cross Senior Choir and Men's Chorus for decades. He also was the "Donut Man" for the Men's Senior Bible Study. He was a member of the St. Joe Athletic Club and the American Legion Post 47. He loved cooking shows, devotions, and canning from his garden. He retired from Hires Auto Parts after 54 years. He is survived by siblings, Richard (Jeanne) Lindeman of Liverpool, N.Y., Norma Grable of Fort Wayne and John Lindeman of Fort Wayne); his wife of 54 years, Linda (Lemmon) Lindeman. "He was the fun to her strength." His children, Laura (Andrew) Szymanski of Lombard, Ill., and Sarah (Daniel) Richardt of Grove City, Ohio, will miss him immensely and forever. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Leah and Madelynn Richardt, Olivia, Mathew and Allison Szymanski; and 22 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Velma (Stoddard) Lindeman; and siblings, Robert (Mildred) Lindeman, Carl (Mary) Lindeman and Donna Fudge. "Covid-19 may have taken him from us, but he left a huge impression wherever he went and will be missed." Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Immediately following the visitation will be a graveside service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Worship Anew.