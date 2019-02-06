WILLIAM M. KILLEN

  • "Heaven has a new angel, I will miss you my friend. You were..."
    - Elwood Nettles
  • "My dear friend Bill, my friend of nearly 44 years. I would..."
    - Tony Hill
  • "Bill has been one of the single greatest men that I have..."
    - Michelle Ritchie

WILLIAM M. KILLEN, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following complications from surgery. Survivors include his twin daughter, Meaghan (Corey) Caliste; twin son, Michael Killen; daughters, Kathryn Killen and Riley Summers; mother, Betsy Killen; sisters, Beth (Wayne) Wolf, Patricia (Barry) Peterson, Elana (Gary) Serres, and Patsy (Walter) Hobbs; two brothers, Bobby (Diana) Killen Jr. and Tony (Monika) Killen; six grandchildren, Michelle, Anthony, William, Corey, Elijah, and Autumn. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Following the service, there will be a carry-in luncheon that will be held at the Double Eagle Pavilion in Decatur. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019
