WILLIAM M. KILLEN, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following complications from surgery. Survivors include his twin daughter, Meaghan (Corey) Caliste; twin son, Michael Killen; daughters, Kathryn Killen and Riley Summers; mother, Betsy Killen; sisters, Beth (Wayne) Wolf, Patricia (Barry) Peterson, Elana (Gary) Serres, and Patsy (Walter) Hobbs; two brothers, Bobby (Diana) Killen Jr. and Tony (Monika) Killen; six grandchildren, Michelle, Anthony, William, Corey, Elijah, and Autumn. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service. Following the service, there will be a carry-in luncheon that will be held at the Double Eagle Pavilion in Decatur. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the funeral home. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019