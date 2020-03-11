WILLIAM MARION KEMP, 93, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Kingston on Dupont in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 20, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harry and Gertrude Kemp. Bill graduated from North Side High School in 1946 after serving in the Navy during World War II. He was a record holder in cross-country and track while at North Side High School. He retired from Dana Corporation with over 30 years of service. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He loved Hershey bars and antique cars, especially his Ford Coupe Roadster. Bill enjoyed fishing and photography, and especially taking pictures of his grandchildren playing sports. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey W. Kemp and David (Debra) Kemp, both of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Michelle Kemp; seven grandchildren, and eight great - grandchildren. Bill was also preceded in death by his wife, Gratia Kemp; son, Patrick Kemp; and brothers, Thomas and Donald Kemp. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind.,with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccomband sons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020