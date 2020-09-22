1/1
WILLIAM "FRED" McQUEEN
WILLIAM "FRED" McQUEEN, 73, passed on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, his family announced with great sadness. Fred proudly served his country for 11 years in the U.S. Army. He retired from G.E. with over 30 years of service. He also invested/managed rental properties for over 50 years. Fred cherished time with family. travelling, sunsets, Florida in the winter, a competitive game of aggravation with their best friends, ice cream, and enjoying a cup of coffee at Hall's with his wife and children. He was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia; and his children, Renee (Doug) Leonard, Cathy (Matt) Nahrwold and Branden (Lisa) McQueen. Fred will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Nicholas (Rachel), Nathaniel, Ryleigh, Avery, Sebastian, and Shelby; and great-grandchildren, Paisyn and Beckham; his sisters, Peggy (Craig) Bender of Alvaredo, Texas, and Patsy (Tommy) Tinney of Henrietta, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (DeFrate) McQueen Webb; and a sister, Jeri Mayes; as well as his brother-in-law, Larry Roth, less than one week prior. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to services. Pastor Edgar Fink of Grace Point officiating. Military graveside services will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 68 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials may be directed to Riley Children's Hospital or to Gideon's International. "Fred will be greatly missed."

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
SEP
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
SEP
24
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
