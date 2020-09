Or Copy this URL to Share

McQUEEN, WILLIAM "FRED": Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to services. Pastor Edgar Fink of Grace Point officiating. Military graveside services will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 68 p.m. today, Sept, 23, 2020, at the funeral home.



