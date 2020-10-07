1/
WILLIAM MICHAEL "MICK" ULMER
{ "" }
ULMER, WILLIAM MICHAEL "MICK": A Celebration of Life service is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Wells County 4-H Community Center with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Wells County 4-H Community Center, 1240 4-H Road, Bluffton, with a Masonic memorial service at 8 p.m. We ask that you practice social distancing and masks are required for visitation and service held at the Wells County 4-H Community Center.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
