Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM NATHAN SALIN.
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
WILLIAM NATHAN SALIN, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home in the company of family from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Bill was a banker, attorney, and former Indiana Secretary of State. Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Anderson, Ind. he was the son of Sophia (McGillen) and Nathan William Salin. Bill graduated from Indiana University School of Business in 1954. Several months later he joined the U.S. Army. Bill and Jane Robertson were married on June 4, 1955. Upon graduating from Indiana University School of Law, Bill and Jane moved to Kendallville, Ind., where Bill joined the law firm Findlay & Findlay. He was named City Attorney and became active in civic life. Moving to Fort Wayne in 1962, Bill was encouraged by Indiana Bank's President, Richard T. Doermer, to manage the bank's trust department. They again became active in the community. In the fall of 1968, Bill was elected as the Secretary of State of Indiana serving with Governor Edgar D. Whitcomb. Upon the conclusion of his elected position and returning to Fort Wayne, Bill continued to practice law at the firm of Kennerk, Dumas, Burke, Backs & Salin. Bill was passionate about the State of Indiana. Bill was a two-time recipient of the 'Sagamore of the Wabash' awarded by Governor Dr. Otis R. Bowen and Governor Edgar D. Whitcomb. In 1983, Bill founded and was Chairman of Salin Bank & Trust Company, a family owned community bank serving northern and central Indiana. Through the Salin Family Foundation, established in 1999, Bill and Jane have provided annual scholarships to students from the bank's local communities who plan to attend colleges and universities in Indiana. Additionally, they established an endowed scholarship for ministers' children attending Anderson University. Bill was a voracious reader of the Bible, current events, and history. One of Bill's favorite places was with his family at Lake Wawasee where he spent 55 years enjoying water skiing, sailing, and boat-in-worship. Snow skiing with his eight grandchildren in Beaver Creek, Colorado, was always a special time for him. Bill was active in the United Methodist Church for many years. In 1997, Bill and Jane served as co-chairs for the capital campaign which raised funds to build the sanctuary at St. Luke's United Methodist Church where they are members. In addition to Salin Bank & Trust and Salin Bancshares, Inc., Bill served on the boards of several banks and bank holding companies. He was formerly a Trustee of Hanover College, Hanover, Indiana; a Trustee of the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University, a member of the Board of the Indiana Historical Society, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Salin was a member of the Indianapolis, Indiana, and American Bar Associations; Indiana and American Bankers Associations; American Business Club; Economic Club of Indianapolis; Indiana University Varsity Club and of the Well House Society; The Columbia Club; The Indiana Society of Chicago and The Forum Club of Southwest Florida. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Jane (Robertson); his children Bill II (Peggy), and their children Bill III (Julie), Sophie and Sam; daughter Sherri (Curt) Fritsch and their children Bob and Will; and daughter Susie (Garth) McClain, and their children Charlie, John and Margaret. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W 86th St., Indianapolis, with visitation prior to the service commencing at 10 a.m. Visitationalso from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel, 740 East 86th St., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana University Foundation, Memorial Gifts Account for Parkinson's Disease Research, PO Box 500, Bloomington, IN. 47202; or the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation (WACF), 11586 State Road 13, Syracuse, IN 46567. To share a personal memory of Bill, please visit www.leppertmortuarycom
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 7, 2019
