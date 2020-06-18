MASTER SARGEANT WILLIAM NATHANIEL ENGLISH, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, in his home. Affectionately known as "Rock", he loved fishing, playing golf, spending time with his grandkids, and, of course, the Washington Redskins. William was a member of Risen Savior Anglican Church. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, Army Good Conduct Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, as well as the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. MSgt. William "Bill" English was born on Oct. 11, 1945, in Jenkins-Jones, W.Va., he was a son of Luther and Amy English. In 1963, he enlisted in the Army where he served as a Tactical Telecommunications Center Operator, Target Acquisitions Specialist, and Field Artillery Senior Sargent in varies Army Bases around the Word. MSgt. English was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father. He met and married Terrie L. English while serving his country overseas. He is survived by Terrie, Inge and his sons, Frederick, Salathiel, and Stephen; grandchildren, Evan, Evonne, Evelyn, Frederick II, Monet, Salathiel / Gibson, Cadence, Eliana, Gideon, Simone, Lia-Rose, Aminah, and Hunter; two great-grandchild ren, Marilyn, Frederick III; along with his sisters, Cindy and Babe Wycoff; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther David English; mother, Amy Jane Warren; and his brother, James English. A public viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Heartland Church, 1025 Vance Ave. Social distancing will be enforced. Donations may be sent to the Downs Syndrome Society of Northeast Indiana (DSANI). Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.